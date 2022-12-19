Getafe star Nemanja Maksimovic targeted by Russian giants Spartak Moscow

Russia side Spartak Moscow are closing in on a deal to sign Getafe veteran midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic.

Maksimovic has been a first team regular at Getafe for the last four and a half seasons, with a crucial role in multiple positions, under former boss Jose Bordalas, in the Spanish capital.

However, despite his ongoing importance to Getafe this season, he is considering his future options, ahead of the 2022/23 winter transfer window.

According to reports from Marca, Spartak are preparing an offer for the 27-year-old, with Getafe prepared to listen to bids in the region of €10m in January.

Any possible departure will also offer a cash injection to Maksimovic’s former side Valencia due to an active sell on clause in their original 2018 deal with Getafe.

Los Che are entitled to a 30% stake from an exit package, with Spartak expected to increase their initial offer of €3m, in the coming days.