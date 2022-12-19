Fabrizio Romano: Premier League and La Liga sides are ‘in love’ with Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are ready to battle a string of Premier League sides for 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez.

Los Blancos are planning a rebuild in the coming months with Carlo Ancelotti looking to develop an enterprising young squad for the next decade in Madrid.

Midfield is a priority for the Italian, as his veteran stars edge towards retirement, and World Cup winner Fernandez is an option for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are determined to stick to their position of not paying over €100m for Jude Bellingham up front, but they could stagger an overall €130m deal.

Fernandez would represent a cheaper alternative as he is valued at €100m, after playing a key role in the La Albiceleste engine room in Qatar.

Speaking to Caught Offside, in his exclusive column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed there is major interest in Fernandez, with links to La Liga and the English Premier League.

“Many Premier League and La Liga clubs have fallen in love with Enzo.

“He has €120m release clause in his contract, so it will not be easy for any club, Benfica want to keep him until the end of the season.

“Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, he’s one of them.”