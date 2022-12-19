Doubts raised about both goals in extra time of World Cup final

Referee Szymon Marciniak has received widespread praise for his handling of the World Cup final, with many commenting that it was one of the best performances from an official in a final of that magnitude. However doubt has been cast over both goals in extra time.

Just a moment before Marciniak blew for France’s second penalty for handball against Gonzalo Montiel, there appears to be footage of Dayot Upamecano’s arm connecting with the ball before it falls to Kylian Mbappe.

I never want to hear a claim that Argentina didn’t deserve to win again. This blatant handball was right before Mbappé’s shot that led to his penalty in the 117th minute. It should never have stood. pic.twitter.com/qqEycp81hv — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 19, 2022

Previous to that, Madrid-based newspaper Ok Diario point out that there were two Argentina substitutes on the pitch before Lionel Messi’s second goal crossed the line, meaning that technically the goal should not have been allowed.

In the case of the Argentina goal, it has no material impact on the play and is essentially anecdotal. Disallowing it would have seemed grossly unjust.

Without closer and a better view of Upamecano’s arm, it is difficult to say for sure whether it should be given as handball. Given the result, Argentina will not care either. Buenos Aires is too busy celebrating.