Diego Martinez addresses Espanyol argument and demands signings again

Espanyol manager Diego Martinez has publicly demanded signings from the club as a matter of necessity, following an argument with Sporting Director Domingo Catoira.

As Espanyol played out a friendly draw with Malinas in preparation for their return to action, Martinez and Catoira exchanged angry words on the touchline.

Speaking to MD ahead of Espanyol’s Copa del Rey second round tie against Atletico Paso, Martinez admitted that signings were necessary.

“The vox populi says so and all of us at the club are clear that there are needs to be covered. We have already dragged those needs on from the summer market, and also in the games we have identified the needs and what we must improve… Hopefully they can come as soon as possible because we need them, not only in quantity but in quality to help in this stretch of the second round, which is so difficult. We know it’s a complicated market, but we need it.”

He did however declare that Espanyol were on the same page now.

“We are all aligned as to what we need and we have already done a deep analysis after the last official match. We are all aligned and we are clear about what we need.”

Martinez also addressed the disagreement too, referring to it as debate, although he admitted it was a conversation for a private venue.

“On a day-to-day basis, there are jokes, debate… any organization has to have criticism, jokes, tension and relaxation, but always with respect and cordiality. Of course, debate is good for growth, it shows commitment and ambition. Based on principles, what happens within the group stays within, it is the context [that’s important]. Everything must remain within, like any family, in terms of debate and confrontation.”

Later he would go on to reiterate that Espanyol needed to strengthen.

“We all agree that there are minimum needs that we need to cover to compete, we are optimistic about what is to come.”

In a certain sense, he has a point. After Raul de Tomas was not sold during the transfer window, but in September, preventing Los Pericos from bringing in a replacement.

That will have handicapped Espanyol somewhat, but sitting 16th just a point above the relegation zone, the pressure will be on immediately. If Martinez can work his way through this crisis, he will come out reinforced. The challenge is still sizable though.