Barcelona’s La Roja World Cup stars return to training

Barcelona are edging back to full strength ahead of their return to La Liga action this month.

La Blaugrana take on local rivals Espanyol on December 31, as their final game of the calendar year, with the domestic calendar exploding back into life at the start of 2023.

With league, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa matches all on the horizon, Xavi’s resources will be stretched in the coming weeks.

The former midfielder is not expected to have his full squad back in Catalonia until December 26 as players involved in the World Cup semi finals and final are still away on holiday.

However, as per reports from Marca, the Spanish contingent from the 2022 World Cup, are all now back in full training.

Despite their tournament ending with a last 16 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco this month, all five Spain players on duty in Qatar will be eligible to play against Espanyol as it stands.