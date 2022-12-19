Atletico Madrid reignite interest in Leicester City star

Atletico Madrid are considering a move to revive their transfer interest in Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be focusing on defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window as part of a major squad rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos’ reputation as defensive kingpins has slipped in the last 12 months with Simeone keen to sign an aggressive centre back in the coming months.

Simeone will be forced to work with a limited transfer budget in the coming weeks, following Atletico’s Champions League group stage exit last month, and Soyuncu could be an option.

According to reports from Teamtalk.com, Atletico have registered a previous interest with the Foxes over the Turkish international, but the Premier League side rejected their advances.

However, after making just one top-flight start so far in 2022/23, he could look to move on in the mid-season market, with Leicester willing to lower their £22m asking price.