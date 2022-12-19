Andres Iniesta delighted by Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory

Andres Iniesta hailed his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup title win.

Messi captained La Albiceleste to their first World Cup title since 1986, and his first ever with the national side, in an iconic final victory over France.

The 35-year-old set a new record as the first player in World Cup history to score in each round of the competition, with FIFA awarding him the Golden Ball Award at full time.

Lionel Messi is the first man to win the #FIFAWorldCup Golden Ball 𝙏𝙒𝙄𝘾𝙀 🥇🔂 pic.twitter.com/Q67kpIwFmL — LiveScore (@livescore) December 19, 2022

His glory was felt as positively in Barcelona as it was in Buenos Aires with La Blaugrana fans filling the city’s streets to celebrate their former hero’s success in Qatar.

Iniesta was asked about his view on Messi’s win, during a visit to Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground, and he admitted the final was the perfect ending for Messi’s World Cup career.

“Yesterday’s final was spectacular and that he had the opportunity, to lift the World Cup is inexplicable”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m sure he feels incredible happiness.

“Leo has done everything possible to win a World Cup. He had a spectacular tournament and the icing on the cake of the final, was incredible.”

Iniesta offered no update on his future plans, with his contract at Vissel Kobe running until 2024, and he intends to complete his time in Japan.