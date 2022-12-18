Barcelona

WATCH: Lionel Messi gives Argentina the lead from the spot

It’s been a cagey start to the World Cup final, but the first goal has come early.

Argentina have dominated the majority of the play, keeping possession as they look the break the French defence down, in true chess-like fashion.

Unfortunately for Les Bleus, their resistance has been broken early. Angel Di Maria was allowed to cut inside too easily but Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who then pushed the Argentine in the back as he broke into the box.

The penalty was awarded by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, which gave Lionel Messi the chance to opening the scoring, which he dually did.

That goal is Messi’s sixth at this year’s competition, putting him in the outright lead in the race for the golden boot ahead of his club teammate Kylian Mbappe, whom he is facing in this match.

As it stands, it will be Argentina getting their third World Cup and their first since 1986.

Posted by

Tags Argentina France Lionel Messi World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News