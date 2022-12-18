WATCH: Lionel Messi gives Argentina the lead from the spot

It’s been a cagey start to the World Cup final, but the first goal has come early.

Argentina have dominated the majority of the play, keeping possession as they look the break the French defence down, in true chess-like fashion.

Unfortunately for Les Bleus, their resistance has been broken early. Angel Di Maria was allowed to cut inside too easily but Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who then pushed the Argentine in the back as he broke into the box.

The penalty was awarded by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, which gave Lionel Messi the chance to opening the scoring, which he dually did.

MESSI PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT 🎯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/kZkUvRUXC9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

That goal is Messi’s sixth at this year’s competition, putting him in the outright lead in the race for the golden boot ahead of his club teammate Kylian Mbappe, whom he is facing in this match.

As it stands, it will be Argentina getting their third World Cup and their first since 1986.