WATCH: Kylian Mbappe nets hattrick as France equalise again

What an unbelievable game.

Argentina thought they’d won it in the 108th minute with Lionel Messi’s second of the match. That put La Albiceleste 3-2 with just 12 minutes to see the game out to become champions of the world.

France kept fighting, and they got their reward. Just a few minutes later, Kylian Mbappe’s shot from the edge of the box was blocked by the arm of Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak instantly pointed to the stop, which gave Mbappe the opportunity to add his and France’s third of the match. He made no mistake.

Mbappe has become only the second man in history to score a hattrick in a World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst did it for England against Germany in 1966.

That goal takes him to eight for the tournament, putting him clear at the top of the charts in the race for the golden boot, once again, ahead of Messi.