WATCH: France level courtesy of Kylian Mbappe quickfire double

Argentina have been totally dominant in this afternoon’s World Cup final against France, but now their two-goal lead have disappeared in a matter of minutes.

France, to be frank, have been awful in Doha, having created very little during the first 75 minutes of the contest. Argentina have looked very comfortable, and had a commanding lead courtesy of first half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Incredibly, France have levelled the match in a matter of moments, and Kylian Mbappe has both. Randal Kolo Muani was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi in the box, and Mbappe converted to half Argentina’s lead.

France had all the momentum, and incredibly, they levelled less than two minutes later. Mbappe with the goal again, volleying beautifully from just inside the box.

Mbappe’s double takes him ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the golden boot. Perhaps more importantly, France are back in the hunt as they chase back-to-back world crowns.

