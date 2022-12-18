WATCH: Angel Di Maria doubles Argentina’s lead in the World Cup final

Argentina are in dreamland in the World Cup final.

They dominated the opening stages of the match, just waiting for an opening in the French defence. They got their due rewards, taking the lead after 23 minutes courtesy of Lionel Messi’s penalty.

Now it is the man who won that penalty, Angel Di Maria, who has doubled the lead for La Albiceleste. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister broke from midfield and was played through by Julian Alvarez, he slipped in the unmarked Di Maria and the former Real Madrid man fired beyond Hugo Lloris.

OH MY WHAT A GOAL 😱 2-0 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷

Messi – Mac Allister – Di Maria 🇦🇷 France are caught out on a swift counter attack as Argentina take control of the game with their second goal… 🙌

France have yet to show up in this final, and Argentina have deservedly added to the early goal from their captain. Like Messi, this will be Di Maria’s final World Cup match, and he has made it a good one.

Didier Deschamps has already made changes, taking off Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele after 40 minutes and replacing them with Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani. He will hope that the substitutions can make a difference to the fortunes of Les Bleus.