Villarreal forward wanted by Premier League clubs

A number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at the club. Signed from Senegalese club Casa Sports in 2020, Jackson has gone on to become a part of the first team squad at Villarreal. So far this season, he has scored and assisted twice each in 13 La Liga appearances.

He was also a member of the Senegal squad at the World Cup in Qatar. However, he only played 17 minutes against the Netherlands at the tournament.

Despite this, he is still a wanted man. According to The Daily Mail in England, Unai Emery wants to be reunited with Jackson at Aston Villa, where Emery is now manager having left Villarreal earlier this season.

Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United are all also said to be interested in making a move for Jackson in next month’s winter transfer window.

Jackson has a €31m release clause in his contract at Villarreal, which if activated, would see the club powerless in stopping the Senegalese leave the club.