Sergio Busquets ‘makes decision’ on Barcelona future

Sergio Busquets is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There has been plenty of discussion as to whether Busquets, whose contract expires in June, would renew at the Blaugrana club for another season. The 34-year-old is wanted by Inter Miami in the MLS, and Busquets has previously been reported on being keen on the move.

Xavi has always wanted him to stay at the Camp Nou. Even at the ripe old age of 34 he has been a regular, having made 12 appearances in La Liga so far this season.

However, MD claim that Busquets has made his decision on his future, which will see him depart Catalonia. David Beckham’s Inter Miami will be his likely destination at the end of the season.

Busquets joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2005 as a teenager, before making his debut in 2008 under then-manager Pep Guardiola. In total, he has made 463 La Liga appearances over his 15 season.