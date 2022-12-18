Rodrigo De Paul lauds Argentina’s grit in World Cup glory

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul hailed the resilience of Argentina as they clinched the most dramatic of World Cup titles in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s first World Cup title was the major post-game talking point as La Albiceleste clinched the 2022 World Cup against France in Lusail.

The contest will go down as one of the greatest World Cup finals in history, as France twice fought back, to tie the contest at 3-3, before Argentina won on penalties.

Another spot kick win showed Argentina’s ability to grind out results in recent weeks and De Paul claimed he expects nothing less from his battle hardened teammates.

EL QUE ES CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO FESTEJA COMO QUIERE 😎 Rodrigo Javier de Paul, el motorcito de la Scaloneta 😍🇦🇷🏆#TNTSportsMundial pic.twitter.com/31peT2Uf7G — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) December 18, 2022

“We suffered a lot, but it feels so good. We were born to suffer, iat hardens us, as we are going to suffer all our lives”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We always carry the flag everywhere; I hope our fans are as happy as we are.”

De Paul is expected to be granted an extended break by Atletico in the coming days, with La Liga returning at the end of December, but the 28-year-old will not feature until 2023.

