Real Madrid could face nine games before February

Real Madrid are set for a gruelling return to action in the coming weeks with three competitions on the horizon.

Los Blancos are edging back domestic action, following the 2022 World Cup mid-season break, with Carlo Ancelotti’s charges set for a marathon run of matches from the start of 2023.

The defending La Liga champions return to league action at Real Valladolid on December 30, in their final game of the calendar year.

They will face a minimum of three league matches in January, as the club calendar aims to reconfigure following the World Cup, with cup competitions mixed into the schedule.

Real Madrid will enter the Copa del Rey at the Third Round stage, on January 3-5, followed by two further rounds of possible action, if they stay in the competition.

Ancelotti’s squad will also travel to Saudi Arabia, for a 2022/23 Spanish Supercopa semi final against Valencia on January 4, with a possible final three days later.