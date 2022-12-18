PSG chief confirms Lionel Messi contract talks in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to open up contract extension talks with Lionel Messi upon his return from the 2022 World Cup.

Messi finally secured a World Cup title with Argentina, scoring twice in their final win over France, as PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe became the first player since 1966 to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

Despite Mbappe’s heroics, Argentina won the battle of shootout wits in Lusail, to secure their first world title since 1986, in Qatar.

Following the game, PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about the Parisians plan for Messi, with his current contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire in June 2023.

“Do we want to keep Mbappé and Messi? Of course, one is the top scorer, and the other, is best player, at the World Cup”, as per reports from RMC Sport correspondent Fabrice Hawkins.

“I don’t want to say anything for Leo, we had an agreement to talk after the World Cup, and we will do that.”

Messi’s deal includes a 12-month extension clause, which PSG are keen to activate, but the 35-yeear-old is still considering his options, with no decision expected until the end of January.