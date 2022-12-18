Premier League target Yannick Carrasco could leave Atletico Madrid

Yannick Carrasco could be set to leave Atletico Madrid, with his future at the club currently unknown.

The Belgian is back training with the club following his nation’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar. However, his future is still unclear following the previous breakdown in talks over a new contract.

According to Marca, Atleti must now decide what to do with a pleyer who could leave the club for free in 18 months. They may look to cash in now, or talks could be resumed on a new deal if Diego Simeone decides that he wishes to keep the 29-year-old.

Should they look to sell, there will be clubs interested in the winger. Premier League duo Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with an interest in Carrasco, who has a release clause of €60m.

Carrasco turned down a move last year to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, but with him being unhappy with his situation at Atleti, a move could be likely for the Belgian.