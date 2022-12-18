Premier League giants join Real Madrid and Liverpool in race for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid knew that their pursuit of Jude Bellingham was not going to be easy, especially after the midfielder’s exceptional performances at the World Cup.

However, it is set to get even more difficult for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as Manchester United have joined the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund teenager, according to The Daily Mail.

With Liverpool and Manchester City already showing an interest in the Englishman, Real Madrid will have to take on three of the biggest clubs in the world in order to secure the signature of their top target.

Dortmund are expected to demand up to €150m for Bellingham, which could be a stumbling block for the teams interested. Real Madrid will reportedly spend no more than €130m on the 19-year-old, which could leave them out of the race.

Real Madrid now must decide whether they will up their bid to sell Bellingham, otherwise they risk missing out on their top target.