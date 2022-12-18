Pele issues inspiring statement on Brazil’s World Cup exit

The entire nation of Brazil was devastated when they were knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia.

The quarter final exit in Qatar was a shock to many across the footballing world. There were many tears from the Brazilian players and fans alike when Marquinhos’ penalty hit the post to send the Croatians through to the last four.

Pele, who is Brazil’s most successful player and is considered by many as one of the greatest players in history, has now spoken on Brazil’s elimination. Posting a message to Instagram, the 82-year-old spoke on the disappointment that the nation feels.

“Life is opportunity. What we do with it depends on each one of us. We are right and we are wrong. In victory we celebrate. In defeat we learn. Life is always generous and offers new beginnings. Every day that passes we start a new path. And in this cycle we feed dreams that never die, regardless of the setbacks of the journey.

“Despite the pain we feel with our elimination at the World Cup, I ask Brazilians to remember what led us to have the first five stars on our chest. It is love that moves us.”

He concluded his statement by wishing all of Brazil the very best and to keep dreaming of the nation’s sixth World Cup.

“To my friends, athletes and coaching staff of the Seleção I leave my admiration, solidarity and affection. To all Brazilians, I wish that the union and love that unites us in sport transcends for a lifetime. The dream belongs to all of us. Love, love and love.”