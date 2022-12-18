Matheus Cunha’s suitors stack up as new club expresses interest

It appears that Matheus Cunha’s future lies away from Atletico Madrid, with numerous clubs keen to sign the attacker.

The Brazilian is not expected to be in Diego Simeone’s first team plans for the second half of the season. As a result, Atleti will let Cunha leave in next month’s winter transfer window amid strong interest from clubs in the Premier League. Wolves were the initial favourites for his signature, but now other clubs in England are rumoured to be keen on signing the 23-year-old.

Having been offered to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, fellow Premier League side Leeds United are now also said to be interested, according to GiveMeSport.

Jesse Marsch wants to add Cunha to his squad to increase his options in attack. However, it seems they will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs for the Brazilian’s signature, who could leave Atleti on a loan or permanent basis next month.

