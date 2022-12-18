Barcelona

Luis de la Fuente wanted Sergio Busquets to postpone Spain retirement

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has confirmed he wanted Sergio Busquets to stay with his new La Roja squad.

Busquets was the last remaining member of the 2010 World Cup winning side, present at the 2022 World Cup, and the veteran midfielder has now opted to hang up his boots after 13 years with national team.

After winning 143 caps, Busquets bows out as the third most capped player in Spanish history, behind former teammates Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167), as a key part of Spain’s midfield for over a decade.

RFEF President Luis Rubiales also paid tribute to Busquets, following his decision to step away from international duty, and de la Fuente confirmed he did ask the Barcelona star to reconsider.

“I spoke to him and he informed me he’d made his decision. I tried to convince him, but he’s a man with clear ideas and he’d already made his choice. I can only respect that”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Spain will now kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a new manager, in de la Fuente, with Busquets’ La Blaugrana colleague Jordi Alba expected to take over as captain, ahead of facing Norway in March.

