Lionel Messi wants to play on after World Cup glory with Argentina

Lionel Messi is ready to extend his international career after sealing a first World Cup title with Argentina.

Messi’s long wait for a World Cup ended in dramatic style in Qatar as Lionel Scaloni’s side lifted the 2022 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick forced extra time in Lusail, but Messi’s Argentina emerged as winners from the penalty shootout, to allow Messi to fulfil his destiny.

Attention quickly turned to Messi’s future after the final whistle, as he confirmed this would be his final World Cup appearance, last week.

Messi is expected to return to Paris, after a holiday back in Argentina in the coming weeks, with contract talks scheduled to extend his Paris Saint-Germain deal into the 2023/24 season.

He is open to featuring in the 2024 Copa America as the chance for another trophy with Argentina a major temptation for him.

“Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can’t ask for anything anymore”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I wanted to close out my career with a World Cup.

“I was able to win the Copa América, and now the World Cup. Both have come to me near the end of my career.

“I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being here with the National Team, and I want to continue in a few more games as a world champion.”

Argentina will not play any competitive games at the start of 2023, with Messi expected to focus on PSG in the second half of 2022/23, with an eye on the 2024 Copa America.

Images via Getty Images