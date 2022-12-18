Karim Benzema will not travel to Qatar for World Cup final

Real Madrid captain will not attend today’s World Cup final between his nation France and Argentina.

Yesterday, Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that Benzema would not play any part in the showpiece event, despite his return from the injury that initially ruled him out of the tournament.

According to RMC Sport in France, Benzema was offered the opportunity to attend the final in Doha by French president Emmanuel Macron. Macron will be travelling by presidential plane and will be accompanied by the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku, who were all also ruled out by injury.

However, Benzema chose to decline the offer, despite the fact that he would receive a winner’s medal should France be victorious against Lionel Messi’s Argentine.

Benzema will instead stay in Madrid with his club teammates, as they prepare for the resumption of La Liga. Real Madrid travel to Real Valladolid in their first game back, on December 30.