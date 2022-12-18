Carlo Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid for new job

This season could be Carlo Ancelotti’s last in charge at Real Madrid.

The Italian has had a successful second spell in charge of the club so far, having won La Liga and the Champions League last season. This season, they are currently second as they chase back-to-back league titles.

Despite this, the Italian could depart the club at the end of the season. Brazil are looking for a new manager following Tite’s departure, and they want Ancelotti to replace him.

Previously, it was reported that Ancelotti will turn down any approach that comes his way from Brazil, as he is keen to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

However, new reports from UOL Esporte, as per Fichajes, have claimed that Ancelotti has accepted the position of Brazilian head coach, on the stipulation that he sees out the rest of the season at Real Madrid.

If this is the case, Florentino Perez will have to search for a new manager to take the club forward from next season. After the spell that Ancelotti has had so far, that person will have a lot to live up to.