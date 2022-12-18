Barcelona youngster wants to stay at the club

Pablo Torre is one of the brightest talents in Spanish football, but his appearances at Barcelona have been limited this season.

Having joined the Blaugrana club from Racing Santander in March, many had high hopes that the 19-year-old could break into the first team at the club.

However, he has largely been reduced to cameos off the bench, which has led to speculation regarding his immediate future at the club. Xavi is rumoured to be interested in a loan deal until the end of the season, and Villarreal are said to be interested in that prospect.

However, MD have reported that Torre wants to stay at the club and fight for his place, rather than leave on loan. They state that the teenager has made it clear to Barcelona that he wants to continue at the Camp Nou this season.

Xavi has made it clear that he isn’t totally satisfied with his midfield this season, which has led to rumours of potential targets. However, Torre will be hoping that this uncertainly could lead to an opportunity for him.