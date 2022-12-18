Barcelona tweet after Lionel Messi goal angers fans

Lionel Messi will always be fondly thought of at Barcelona, and it’s likely that many at the club will be hoping that he leads Argentina to World Cup glory against France.

However, some fans were angered when the official Spanish account for the club tweeted after Messi gave La Albiceleste the lead in Sunday’s final from the penalty spot.

The account simply tweeted a football along with an Argentinian flag after Messi’s goal, but fans felt that the tweet was disrespectful.

⚽️🇦🇷 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 18, 2022

Several replies pointed to the fact that it was unfair for the club to tweet this when they have two French players, Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde, playing in the final, and no Argentinian players.

However, others approved of the tweet and felt that others were being too critical, and that the club was just appreciating a goal from its greatest ever player as he aims to win his first ever World Cup.