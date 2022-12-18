Barcelona target speaks on his future

The future of Youri Tielemans is a keenly discussed topics, with clubs across Europe very interested in signing the Belgian international.

Tielemans’ contract expires at current club Leicester City at the end of the season, meaning that a number of clubs have expressed their interest in signing him.

Barcelona are one of those clubs, with whom the 25-year-old could sign a pre-contract agreement in January. Despite the Blaugrana club’s interest, Arsenal are considered to be strong favourites for Tielemans’ signature.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing Tielemans. Leicester may look to cash in on the player, rather than letting him leave for nothing in the summer, which would not suit Barcelona.

Tielemans hasn’t spoke much on his future, but when he did, he stated that he wants to find the right club for him.

“I’m not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment. My family is very happy there, and that’s important.

“I didn’t leave in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one. Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn’t mean I should regret.

“Whether you are in your last contract year or not, it’s also not the case that I talk to the club every day about my extension or not. That is work for my agent. In the end, I will decide.”