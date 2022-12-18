Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could miss out of French World Cup star

The developments over the future of Adrien Rabiot are sure to be interesting, as the Frenchman looks set to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Rabiot has starred for his nation at the World Cup, in which he has helped them into Sunday’s final against Argentina. He has played in every match in Qatar, besides the semi-final against Morocco, which he missed due to illness.

Having previously offered himself to Barcelona when his contract in Italy expires at the end of the season, Atletico Madrid have also emerged as a possible destination for Rabiot.

However, The Mirror have stated that Rabiot would prefer a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United being considered the favourites to sign the 27-year-old.

Rabiot was previously at United’s rivals Manchester City for a year as a youngster in 2008, and The Mirror say that he is keen to return to England to prove himself, which would see Barca and Atleti miss out on the midfielder.

