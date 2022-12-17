Zinedine Zidane declines World Cup final invitation

Rumoured new France head coach Zinedine Zidane will not attend the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid manager has been heavily linked with taking over the post from current coach Didier Deschamps, whose contract is up at the end of the tournament.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021, having been in charge for two weeks. His previous spell at the Santiago Bernabeu had been between 2016 and 2018.

According to MD, The French Football Federation (FFF) had invited Zidane to the match in Doha as a special guest. However, he has turned down the opportunity to attend, as he does not want to take any attention away from Deschamps and Les Bleus during the match on Sunday.

MD state that Zidane has verbally agreed to take over as manager on January 1, which would be his first venture into international football.

However, there are also reports that Deschamps has the options to unilaterally request the option to renew his contract once it expires at the end of the year.

