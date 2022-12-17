Youssoufa Moukoko’s agent confirms he could leave Borussia Dortmund

The saga of when Youssoufa Moukoko’s future lies is set to rumble on, as he could be about to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko have had a fantastic season for Dortmund so far this season, which has led to the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea expressing an interest in the teenager.

His contract expires at the end of the season, which means that clubs can speak to his representatives about a pre-contract in January. Dortmund are also keen for the German to renew at the club, but at the moment it looks unlikely.

Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams spoke to Sky Sports in Germany to state that he and Dortmund have yet to agree on terms for the 18-year-old to stay at the club.

“I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract.”

Barcelona are very interested in securing Moukoko on a free transfer, and they are aware than Moukoko is keen to move to the Camp Nou. However, Fichajes state that Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool with compete with the Blaugrana club for the teenager’s signature.

Despite the competition, these developments will provide Barcelona with a boost as they look to add another impressive youngster to their squad.