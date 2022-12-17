WATCH: Mislav Orsic scores stunner as Croatia retake the lead

It’s been a very entertaining first half between Croatia and Morocco in today’s third place match at the World Cup.

Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead after seven minutes, before Achraf Dari equalised just two minutes later.

Croatia have now retaken the lead just before half time in Doha, courtesy of a lovely strike from Dinamo Zagreb’s Mislav Orsic. Marko Livaja slipped the ball out wide to Orsic, whose curling effort from the left looped over Yassine Bounou.

OH MY 😳 Mislav Oršić with a beauty to put Croatia up just before the half 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OtquwmKsfr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2022

Orsic hasn’t played as much as he wouldn’t liked at this World Cup, having been reduced to only appearing as a substitute. Today’s match was his first start of the tournament, and he has certainly made the most of it.