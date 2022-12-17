Ronaldinho claims Lionel Messi could play on until 50

Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho has advised him against retirement in 2023.

Messi faces one final shot at World Cup glory this weekend as his Argentina side take on defending champions France in the 2022 World Cup final.

The 35-year-old has already confirmed he will not feature for La Albiceleste in the 2024 tournament but he is undecided on his international future.

He could potentially play in the 2024 Copa America, with Argentina currently the holders, and his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.

PSG are keen to secure a 12-month extension with Messi, but there are options available for a move to the MLS, if he opts against staying in Paris.

However, as speculation continues over a possible retirement, Ronaldinho has claimed he could keep on playing for many years.

“This is his last World Cup, I was convinced of his return to the national team, and he is going to do everything possible to win it”, as per an interview with L’Equipe, reported via Marca.

“In my opinion, he could play until he is 50 years old, because he has a quality that others don’t have.”

Messi is not expected make a quick announcement on his plans, with PSG confirming he will go on holiday until after the World Cup, and not return to training until early January.