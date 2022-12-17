Real Madrid ‘submit bid’ for Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid are keen admirers of RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, and they have watched as the Croatian defender has had a fantastic World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Now according to reports, they have made their move for Gvardiol, who they see as a long term player in the heart of their defence.

Journalist Gianluca De Marzio, as per soocernews.nl, has stated that Real Madrid have presented an offer for the 20-year-old to join the club. However, De Marzio says that Chelsea have also done the same.

“I know Chelsea and Real Madrid are the most interested in him (Gvardiol) at the moment. They have already made bids, but his transfer value has skyrocketed due to his performance at the World Cup.”

De Marzio states that Real Madrid would prefer that Gvardiol join the club at the end of the season, whereas Chelsea want to bring him to Stamford Bridge in next month’s transfer window. He also gives his own opinion on which club would be a better fit for the defender.

“I think Madrid would be the best for his career. Not only because we are talking about Real Madrid, but also because of the presence of Carlo Ancelotti. He can make him better. Ancelotti has a lot of knowledge of defending and Gvardiol will benefit from the help of an Italian coach at this stage of his career.”

RB Leipzig reportedly valued Gvardiol at €100m before the World Cup. However, his price was reported to have increased on the back of his impressive performances for Croatia.

