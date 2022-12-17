Real Madrid send ‘strength and affection’ to former goalkeeper

Miguel Ángel González Suárez, who played for Real Madrid from 1968 to 1986, has announced that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Known commonly as Miguel Ángel, he played 346 matches for Real Madrid over the eighteen-year period at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is considered as a legendary keeper of the club, where he won the league eight times, as well as five Copa del Reys, two UEFA Cups and one League Cup. He also made 18 appearances for the Spanish national team.

As reported by Marca, Miguel Ángel announced to EFE that he had the incurable disease, which affects the body’s central nervous system. He has expressed that he will support the global movement that fights to find the cure or stop the degenerative process in the body, through research.

In a statement posted on their official website and shared on social media, Real Madrid sent their best wishes to their former goalkeeper.

“From Real Madrid C.F. we send all our strength and affection to Miguel Ángel, one of the great goalkeepers of our history.

“We stand with him and his family in his fight against ALS, adding to his strength and spirit of improvement, which he has always demonstrated.”

Image via La Región