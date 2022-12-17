LaLiga to consider legal action against FIFA

LaLiga have confirmed that they are considering taking legal action against FIFA, football’s world governing body.

The issue relates to FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s announcement on Friday, in which he said that the governing body intends to revamp the current formats of the World Cup and Club World Cup.

LaLiga are far from pleased with the news. In a statement posted on their official website on Saturday, they announced that they will explore their legal options.

“These decisions made unilaterally and without notice regarding the calendar with new international tournaments irreversibly damage the entire football ecosystem.

“With these proposed measures, FIFA would move away from the objective of protecting the interests of the entire football ecosystem, a balance between national and international football must be fostered for the benefit of the sport in general.

“Given these decisions made and announced without consulting or agreeing with the parties directly affected by them, such as the national leagues, the clubs that form them and the players, LaLiga hereby announces that it will explore legal actions to prevent the Club World Cup with the announced format.”

Finally, La Liga are also unhappy that the next instalment of the Club World Cup, which will take place in Morocco, has been set for February 2023, which has given the clubs and leagues affected just two month’s notice to prepare.

“LaLiga considers it absolutely inappropriate for FIFA to decide, without any kind of consultation and agreement with the leagues, on the dates of the 2022 Club World Cup (Feb. 1 to 11, 2023). This is less than two months away, impacting national league calendars that are set from June 2022.”