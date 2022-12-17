Jordi Alba posts emotional farewell message to Sergio Busquets following retirement

With the news of Sergio Busquets announcing his retirement from international football yesterday, messages have poured in to congratulate the Barcelona midfielder.

Having represented Spain for the 143rd time against Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Busquets decided that the time was right to call time on his international playing days.

As such, many people across Spanish football praised Busquets for his time with La Roja. The 34-year-old made his debut in 2009, and in that time he won two European Championship as well as the World Cup in 2010.

Busquets’ teammate at club and international level Jordi Alba was one of those who write a message, which he posted on Instagram. In it, he paid tribute of Busquets’ leadership.

“Pride of captain and teammate. You’ve always been a great leader for all of us in the (national team), through the good times and the bad.

After so many sessions, training and matches together in the national team, today you say goodbye and you will be greatly missed, my friend. Thank you for what you have given us and for everything you have given. You are unique.”

Spain will now need to select a new captain ahead of kicking off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign, which begins when they face Norway in March.

