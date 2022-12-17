‘Hopefully Messi can win the World Cup in his final match’ – Lionel Scaloni

Sunday’s World Cup final will surely be Lionel Messi’s final appearance at a major tournament for Argentina.

It could even be his final international appearance. The matter is open for discussion, and now La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni has offered his say.

The World Cup final will be international cap number 172 for Messi, and he will hope that it is his best as he aims to lead Argentina to glory. Scaloni hopes so too, as he explained in his pre-match press conference on Saturday, as per Sport.

“Hopefully we can win the Cup, it would be magnificent. The important thing is that he (Messi) enjoys it. What better scenario than a World Cup final?”

The match will see Messi take on his club teammate Kylian Mbappe, where both players are level at the top of the charts in the race for the golden boot. Scaloni was keen to emphasise that the game is not Messi versus Mbappe.

“Tomorrow’s game is Argentina against France, not Messi against Mbappe. On our part, we hope that it falls on our side and there are plenty of players who can decide the game. Mbappe is a very good player and he will continue to impress.”