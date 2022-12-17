Former French World Cup winner wants Argentina victory for Lionel Messi

David Trezeguet helped France win the World Cup for the first time on home soil back in 1998. On Sunday, les Bleus have the chance to win their third, and their second consecutively.

As well as his allegiance to France, with whom he played 71 times for, Trezeguet also had Argentinian roots. His mother is Argentine, and he grew up in the country’s capital of Buenos Aires. He even started his playing career in Argentina, at Club Atlético Platense.

As such, he explained that he is split on who we wants to win Sunday’s final in Qatar, when speaking to TyC Sports, as per Marca.

“This matchup is something that I didn’t want, but it’s a great finale. It is the one we all expected. They are the two best teams in the World Cup.

However, he ultimately opted for La Albiceleste because of Lionel Messi.

“I repeat it continuously, emotionally, knowing that it will be his last World Cup. Leo deserves to be champion. He makes people dream.”

Trezeguet also spoke on the battle between Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe, who play together at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Leo is in the final part of his career, Mbappé has just started and will set all kinds of records. Together at PSG they are the perfect combination, but Argentina plays for Messi, everything goes through him.”

Trezeguet isn’t the only former French international to favour Argentina for Sunday’s final. Andre-Pierre Gignac, who played 36 times for Les Bleus, also stated that he wants to see Messi lift the trophy.

