Didier Deschamps admits neutral World Cup support for Lionel Messi

France boss Didier Deschamps has claimed most of the world will be willing on Lionel Messi in tomorrow’s 2022 World Cup final.

Les Bleus are aiming to become the first national side since Brazil in 1962, to defend a World Cup, after battling through to the final in Lusail.

However, their final barrier is an Argentina side led into the contest by Messi, with the former Barcelona superstar determined to win his first world title with Argentina.

Messi has been central to Argentina’s run to the final, with five goals and three assists from eight games in Qatar, and this game will be his final World Cup appearance.

The prospect of Messi bowing out on the World Cup stage has generated more neutral backing for Messi and Argentina, with Deschamps insisting France have to manage the situation positively.

“I know Argentinian, and maybe some French people, hope Messi wins the World Cup, but we’re going to do everything to achieve our objective”, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

“When you prepare for a game like this, you have to remain composed.

“In a World Cup final, you have a match, but also a whole context behind it, and the objective is to come out with the title.”

Deschamps also confirmed he is battling against a virus outbreak in his squad in recent days with key players fighting to be fit in time to play.