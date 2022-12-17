Barcelona join race for Japanese international

Barcelona are keen to improve their options in midfield, and they have pinpointed Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada as a possible target.

The 26-year-old have been in very good form in the Bundesliga this season, having registered seven goals and four assists so far. He was also a part of the Japanese squad at the World Cup that shocked the world by topping Group E ahead of Spain and Germany, who they both beat.

Frankfurt’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to be favourites to land the 26-year-old’s signature, who has a market value of €30m.

However, Kamada’s current at Frankfurt expires at the end of the season and according to Frankfurter Rundschau, he will not renew at the club. This could force the club to sell him in next month’s transfer window at a reduced price, in a bid to cash in on the Japanese.

Despite this, with Barcelona reported to be targeting free agent signings due to their financial troubles, the Blaugrana may look to agree a pre-contract with Kamada in January, which would see him move to the Camp Nou next summer for free.

Image via Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters