Atletico Madrid identify their four ‘untouchable’ players

There has been plenty of speculation surroundings a number of Atletico Madrid players leaving the club in next month’s winter transfer window.

The highest profile of which is Joao Felix, who the club are resigned to seeing leave amid interest from a number of clubs across Europe. Matheus Cunha could also leave, likewise with his Brazilian counterpart Felipe.

However, Atleti do not want to disband the squad and are keen to keep players. Specifically, they have identified four players that they will not sell under any circumstances, according to Fichajes.

Jan Oblak is the one player above all that Atleti want to keep. The goalkeeper has been a fantastic player for the club since joining from Benfica in 2014.

Antoine Griezmann is another one who will stay, with those at the club having been delighted with his performances for France at the World Cup.

Club captain Koke is the next who will not depart, as Diego Simeone wants to keep the midfielder. Likewise with Reinildo Mandava, as he wants the Mozambique international to be his first choice left back going forward.