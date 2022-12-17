Angers “have received bids” for Barcelona target

Azzedine Ounahi has perhaps been the biggest breakthrough star of this year’s World Cup.

Before the tournament, he was unknown outside of France and his native Morocco. Now, his name is on the lips of most people in the footballing world.

Ounahi will conclude his involvement in the World Cup on Saturday afternoon, as his Morocco side take on Croatia in the Third Place Play-Off. After that, attention will firmly turn towards his future, as he looks set to leave his current club Angers.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Angers president Said Chabane confirmed to RTL France that the club has received bids for Ounahi.

“We’ve many bids, we’ve been approached by big clubs in Italy, Spain, England and France. Our wish is to complete an agreement now but keep the player until the end of the season”.

Ounahi has a market value is just €3.5m. However, Angers will look to ask for much more than that for the in-demand midfielder, who has a contract with the club until 2026.

Barcelona are one of the clubs said to be interested in Ounahi, as Xavi looks to add midfield reinforcements to his squad. However, they could be priced out of a deal as the number of clubs interested in the 22-year-old is set to drive up his price.

