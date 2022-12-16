Wolves eye Real Valladolid duo as part of La Liga transfer raid

Premier League side Wolves are continuing their transfer raid on La Liga with a double swoop for two Real Valladolid players.

Former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is plotting changes at Molineux in the January transfer window with the potential for six new players next month.

Lopetegui is rumoured to be closing in on a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha with the Brazilian international keen to leave Madrid in search of first team football in 2023.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Lopetegui is keen to utilise his links in Spanish football, with Valladolid pair Javi Sanchez and Ivan Fresneda on his list of targets.

Sanchez has elevated himself to one of the best young centre backs in Spain, after joining from Real Madrid in 2020, with Fresneda breaking into the first team this season.

Lopetegui will try to sign both players, but his main target is Sanchez, with an asking price of around €4.5m.