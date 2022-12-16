Real Madrid ready to challenge Premier League sides for Cody Gakpo

Real Madrid are prepared to battle with Premier League giants Manchester United and Newcastle United in the transfer race for Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo is expected to move on from PSV in 2023, either in the winter or summer transfer window, on the back of an impressive showing for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the Phillips Stadion until 2026 and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are expected to demand in the region of £55m as part of any potential transfer.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are favourites to secure a deal, but Los Blancos are preparing a bid to rival Erik ten Hag’s side.

PSV Director of Football Marcel Brands has admitted the club may look to sell their star man next month, and Real Madrid will need to move quickly, if they are serious about a move for the La Oranje hotshot.