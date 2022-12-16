Luis Rubiales hails Sergio Busquets after Spain retirement

Spanish FA (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has praised Sergio Busquets after his decision to retire from international football.

Busquets was the last remaining member of the 2010 World Cup winning side, present at the 2022 World Cup, and the veteran midfielder has decided to hang up his boots after 13 years with La Roja.

With 143 caps to his name, Busquets is the third most capped star in Spanish history, behind Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167), as an integral part of Spain’s midfield for over a decade.

After making his debut under Vicente del Bosque in 2009, he formed an impressive early partnership with Xabi Alonso, and went on to win the 2010 World Cup, and the 2012 Euros, as part of an iconic Spain side that dominated football for six years.

❤️ 𝗨𝗻 𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗼 𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝘆𝗮 𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗘𝗬𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔. 🫶 @5sergiob se despide de la @SEFutbol tras ganarlo 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗢. 🏆 Campeón del Mundial de 2010 y de la Eurocopa de 2012. 👕 𝟭𝟰𝟯 veces internacional. 🙏 ¡¡𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗦, 𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗜!! 🔗 https://t.co/L0JmE4cVBB pic.twitter.com/NJ4T1dcg8k — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 16, 2022

“Sergio Busquets is an iconic figure in Spanish football, an exemplary athlete, an irreproachable professional and an indisputable leader”, Rubiales told an interview with Marca.

“I’ve known Sergio and his family since he was 11-years-old, when I shared a dressing room with his father at Lleida.

“Sergio is a player who transcends generations due to his immense legacy.”

Spain will now kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a new manager, in Luis de la Fuente, and a new captain, ahead of facing Norway in March.