Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez transfer fees confirmed

Real Madrid’s two main 2023 transfer targets will cost in excess of €200m as they chase 2022 World Cup stars Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Los Blancos are plotting a squad overhaul ahead of the 2022/23 season but they are not expected to make wholesale changes in the January window.

Bellingham’s rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe and the Borussia Dortmund have admitted they are unlikely to be able to retain him next summer.

Previous reports have claimed they will stick to their original position of not paying over €100m for Bellingham up front, but they could stagger a €130m deal.

Reports from Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, claim Dortmund will look to stretch a deal out to €150m with Benfica star Fernandez potentially valued at €100m, after a key role for Argentina in Qatar.

Fernandez is expected to go head-to-head with Real Madrid lynchpin Aurelien Tchouameni as Argentina face France in the World Cup final on December 18.