Cristiano Ronaldo awaits transfer update following Real Madrid training return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next step in 2023 remains unclear as the veteran forward waits for an update on his future.

Ronaldo has returned to Europe this week, following Portugal’s quarter final exit from the 2022 World Cup, with the 37-year-old currently training back with Real Madrid.

The agreement means Ronaldo will not train alongside his former teammates but he has been granted permission to use the training facilities at Real Madrid City this month.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a free transfer move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr at the start of 2023, but no deal has materialised at this stage, and he will not be staying in Madrid this season.

Al Nassr are rumoured to be willing to give a world record offer to Ronaldo, as part of a deal until 2025, and reports from Diario AS claim he will not remain Europe, regardless of the transfer interest from the Middle East.