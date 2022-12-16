Antonio Valencia on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview – ’embarrassing’

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to train in Madrid at his former club’s Valdebebas as he weighs up his next move. One of his former teammates, Antonio Valencia, wished him luck in his next club, but only after stinging the ears of the former Manchester United forward.

In the unlikely case it has been missed, Ronaldo came to an agreement with the Red Devils to terminate his deal with them, following an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and the manager heavily. The relationship between the two had become unsustainable and he left Old Trafford out of the back door.

Diario AS carried Valencia’s thoughts on the matter, where the Ecuadorian legend had no trouble explaining his point of view.

“It’s a shame that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United the way he did. A player like him should have left with a full stadium applauding him. The fans adored him.”

“The interview he gave was embarrassing. You will have your reasons for saying what you said, but I felt very bad about the way you left. It hurts. I hope all goes well for you at your new club. Wish you all the best.”

Valencia was renowned for his professionalism and good character at United, which is a mark of the respect that Ronaldo has lost amongst his peers and former colleagues.

Beyond what Ronaldo said or did to force his exit, it is worth wondering whether it was the correct strategy. While he was clearly frustrated with life at Manchester United, the interview seemed to reflect more poorly on the Portuguese than the club – ultimately, it is poor form to speak out publicly about employers in that manner and perhaps is harming his future options.