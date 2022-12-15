Real Madrid to exercise buy option on rising Brazilian defender

Real Madrid look increasingly likely to exercise their buy option on Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias, as per Marca.

The 18-year-old arrived in April this year on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, having only made the move to Europe in January. Los Blancos have a an option to make that deal permanent, which the Madrid daily say is around €10m, far less than the €18m initially reported.

Tobias looked good during Real Madrid’s preseason tour of the USA, before joining up with reserve side Castilla this season. He has been a regular in Raul Gonzalez’s side this season, providing three assists from right-back. Recently, he sung the youngster’s praises, and all signs point to the idea that Real Madrid will use the buy option that they have.

He will likely then leave on loan next season to a side in Primera or Segunda, unless Castilla win promotion. Currently Raul’s side sit third in their group, just four points off top spot.

As Dani Carvajal enters his thirties, Los Blancos will no doubt be working out a long-term plan to succeed the veteran right-back. Carvajal has struggled with injury in recent seasons and it may have prompted them to look at potential future replacements sooner rather than later.