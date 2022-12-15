Real Madrid confirm signing of Endrick Felipe – will join in 2024

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of the Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras.

Los Blancos announced the signing of the 16-year-old Brazilian starlet on Thursday afternoon, without providing a fee or a length of contract.

He will spend the next two years at Palmeiras before joining in July of 2024, when he turns 18. It is the earliest date that he could legally join.

Widely regarded as the future of Brazilian football, Endrick made his senior debut for Palmeiras, and has played seven league matches for the 2021 Copa Libertadores, scoring three goals and assisting once.

Marca say that the fee will be €35m plus €25m in potential variables, which would arrive at his release clause of €60m. In the process, Real Madrid have beaten out competition from Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

It continues their policy of attempting to recruit the best young talents from South American football before they reach Europe, a strategy that has been successful with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, although less so with Reinier Jesus.

Quick, technically very capable and with a strong scent for goals, he is arguably the brightest attacking prospect in world football at his age. Should he work out, Real Madrid will have assured their future across the frontline for the coming years, alongside Vinicius (22) and Rodrygo (21).

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid intend to use him as a starter from the off, or if they may try to bring in a bridge forward between Karim Benzema’s time leading the attack and that of Endrick. The Frenchman will be 37 when Endrick arrives, at the tender age of 18.